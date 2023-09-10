Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film surpasses Gadar 2, Sanju and more to become the highest day 3 grosser

Jawan is indeed breaking all the records at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan clocked the highest numbers on its day 3. Reportedly, the Hindi version of the film touched Rs 73 crore mark on its third day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next in list is Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 as it made Rs 51.7 crore on its third day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's film Sanju is third on the list. It's third day collection was approximately Rs 46.71 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Prabhas' film reportedly made Rs 46.5 crore on third day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is fifth on the list as his movie Tiger Zinda Hai made Rs 45.53 crore on third day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF series is among the most successful franchises. KGF 2 made Rs 42.9 crore on its third day approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's film made Rs 41.34 crore on third day as per Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film clocked Rs 41.2 crore on third day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's Race 3 also got good numbers on day 3. It made Rs 39.16 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan made Rs 38.75 on third day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma made Rs 38.44 crore on third day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 release is 12th on this list. The movie made Rs 38 crore on its third day as per reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
