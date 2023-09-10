Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film surpasses Gadar 2, Sanju and more to become the highest day 3 grosser

Jawan is indeed breaking all the records at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan clocked the highest numbers on its day 3. Reportedly, the Hindi version of the film touched Rs 73 crore mark on its third day.

Gadar 2

Next in list is Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 as it made Rs 51.7 crore on its third day.

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor's film Sanju is third on the list. It's third day collection was approximately Rs 46.71 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The Hindi version of Prabhas' film reportedly made Rs 46.5 crore on third day.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan is fifth on the list as his movie Tiger Zinda Hai made Rs 45.53 crore on third day.

KGF 2

KGF series is among the most successful franchises. KGF 2 made Rs 42.9 crore on its third day approximately.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's film made Rs 41.34 crore on third day as per Sacnilk.com.

Brahmastra Part One

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film clocked Rs 41.2 crore on third day.

Race 3

Salman Khan's Race 3 also got good numbers on day 3. It made Rs 39.16 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan made Rs 38.75 on third day.

PK

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma made Rs 38.44 crore on third day.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 release is 12th on this list. The movie made Rs 38 crore on its third day as per reports.

