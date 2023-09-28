Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan introduces 1 plus 1 ticket offer, to breach Rs 1200 crore mark this long weekend?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan to continue box office storm amongst new releases such as Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War and more.

Sep 28, 2023

Jawan Tsunami 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie has minted Rs 1022 crores at the worldwide box office. 

Jawan Toofan 

The makers are planning to strike the iron while it's hot. They want to reap the benefits of the long weekend. 

Festive weekend 

Anant Chaturthi, Eid, Saturday-Sunday and also the 2nd October holiday make it 5 5-day long weekend. Jawan makers plan to make the most of it.  

The big offer 

Shah Rukh Khan has announced one plus one offer on tickets. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the biggest blockbuster ever.

Jawan box office 

With these 5 days in hand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie seems to be eyeing to reach the Rs 1200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. 

Jawan overseas collection 

Overseas so far, the Nayanthara and Shah Rukh starrer has made a business of Rs 335.85 crore. 

Jawan Nett Hindi collections 

The new movie has earned Rs 524.50 crores which is in Hindi and it's all set to break Pathaan's record.  

Jawan Nett India collections 

Overall in all languages, Jawan has done a business of Rs 576.38 crore.  

Shah Rukh Khan in league of these movies 

By breaching the Rs 1200 crore mark, the movie is going to compete with KGF and RRR at the worldwide box office. 

Jawan Mania 

Not just in India but even abroad, the SRK mania continues to create havoc at the box office.

Jawan tickets 

Are you planning to watch Jawan in theatres again? Or will you watch the new releases? 

