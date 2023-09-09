Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan leaves behind Gadar 2, KGF 2 and more; LEADS non holiday highest grosser list

List of films that made massive money on a non-holiday post release. It excludes opening day numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's latest release has proved to be a tsunami at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 2, Jawan reportedly touched Rs 50 crore mark. It has registered the single day highest numbers on a non-holiday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On first Monday, which was a non-holiday and not an opening day, Sunny Deol's movie made Rs 38.7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie that released on August 25 (Wed) made Rs 39.25 crore on its first Friday which was a non-holiday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's movie made Rs 36.62 crore on its fourth day which was a non-holiday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South blockbuster that released on a Thursday made Rs 46.79 crore on its first Friday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 released on a non-holiday. It's first Monday business was Rs 21.71 crore, as reported.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's critically acclaimed film Dangal made Rs 29.8 crore crore on its first day. The film held strong as its first Monday collection was Rs 25.69 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first Monday collection of Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer was Rs 21.22 crore. It made massive money on its seventh day - Rs 27.55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made Rs 40.25 crore on its fourth day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie made Rs 19.45 crore on its first Monday, a non-holiday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
