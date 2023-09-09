Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan leaves behind Gadar 2, KGF 2 and more; LEADS non holiday highest grosser list

List of films that made massive money on a non-holiday post release. It excludes opening day numbers.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Jawan ruling BO

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release has proved to be a tsunami at the box office.

Day 2 collection

On day 2, Jawan reportedly touched Rs 50 crore mark. It has registered the single day highest numbers on a non-holiday.

Gadar 2

On first Monday, which was a non-holiday and not an opening day, Sunny Deol's movie made Rs 38.7 crore.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's movie that released on August 25 (Wed) made Rs 39.25 crore on its first Friday which was a non-holiday.

Sultan

Salman Khan's movie made Rs 36.62 crore on its fourth day which was a non-holiday.

KGF 2

South blockbuster that released on a Thursday made Rs 46.79 crore on its first Friday.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 released on a non-holiday. It's first Monday business was Rs 21.71 crore, as reported.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's critically acclaimed film Dangal made Rs 29.8 crore crore on its first day. The film held strong as its first Monday collection was Rs 25.69 crore.

PK

The first Monday collection of Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer was Rs 21.22 crore. It made massive money on its seventh day - Rs 27.55 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made Rs 40.25 crore on its fourth day.

Brahmastra: Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie made Rs 19.45 crore on its first Monday, a non-holiday.

