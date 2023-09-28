Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to take These Many Days to break KGF, RRR record

Jawan will surpass Pathaan's record soon but how long will it take for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer to break the record of RRR, KGF and more movies?

Jawan box office collection 

The film has minted Rs 1022 crores at the box office as per reports. And it is still not among the TOP 3 highest-grossers worldwide. 

RRR movie 

SS Rajamouli brought Jr NTR, Ram Charan and more celebs starrer RRR last year which broke several records. 

RRR box office collection 

It is the third highest-grossing movie with a worldwide collection of Rs 1230 crores.  

KGF films 

Prashanth Neel brought back cinema to life with Yash starrer movie on Kolar Gold fields. 

KGF 2 box office 

The second part did a business of Rs 1215 crore at the worldwide box office. 

Jawan in the race

Pathaan's WW collections are around Rs 1055 crores. Jawan needs about two to three days more assuming the offer of 1+1 works in their favour. 

Jawan business 

The SRK, Nayanthara starrer need to earn about Rs 8 crore per weekday and more on weekends to reach Rs 1200 crore. 

Jawan X KGF 2

Jawan needs almost Rs 200 crore to break KGF 2's record. It will need about 20 days more to surpass the Rs 1200 crore mark unless the movie collects more with the 1+1 offer.

Jawan X RRR 

Once it reaches KGF's mark, Jawan will need another Rs 15 crore to put RRR behind. It might take another four to five days if it maintains the pace. 

Baahubali 2 box office 

At number 2 in the highest-grossing movies list is Prabhas starrer which has minted Rs 1788.06 crores worldwide. 

Dangal box office collection 

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal did a business of Rs 2070.3 crore worldwide. Jawan seems a bit beyond its reach. 

