Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to take These Many Days to break KGF, RRR record

Jawan will surpass Pathaan's record soon but how long will it take for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer to break the record of RRR, KGF and more movies?
The film has minted Rs 1022 crores at the box office as per reports. And it is still not among the TOP 3 highest-grossers worldwide.
SS Rajamouli brought Jr NTR, Ram Charan and more celebs starrer RRR last year which broke several records.
It is the third highest-grossing movie with a worldwide collection of Rs 1230 crores.
Prashanth Neel brought back cinema to life with Yash starrer movie on Kolar Gold fields.
The second part did a business of Rs 1215 crore at the worldwide box office.
Pathaan's WW collections are around Rs 1055 crores. Jawan needs about two to three days more assuming the offer of 1+1 works in their favour.
The SRK, Nayanthara starrer need to earn about Rs 8 crore per weekday and more on weekends to reach Rs 1200 crore.
Jawan needs almost Rs 200 crore to break KGF 2's record. It will need about 20 days more to surpass the Rs 1200 crore mark unless the movie collects more with the 1+1 offer.
Once it reaches KGF's mark, Jawan will need another Rs 15 crore to put RRR behind. It might take another four to five days if it maintains the pace.
At number 2 in the highest-grossing movies list is Prabhas starrer which has minted Rs 1788.06 crores worldwide.
Aamir Khan starrer Dangal did a business of Rs 2070.3 crore worldwide. Jawan seems a bit beyond its reach.
