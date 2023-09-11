Jawan box office collection: SRK film overtakes Pathaan, Gadar 2 to become the fastest to hit Rs 250 crore in India

Jawan is unstoppable at the box office and is creating history each day, it has earned Rs 250 crore in just 4 days and dethroned the biggest blockbusters.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023