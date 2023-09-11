Jawan box office collection: SRK film overtakes Pathaan, Gadar 2 to become the fastest to hit Rs 250 crore in India

Jawan is unstoppable at the box office and is creating history each day, it has earned Rs 250 crore in just 4 days and dethroned the biggest blockbusters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Jawan has become the fastest film in India to touch Rs 250 crore in just 4 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is unstoppable at the box office and has earned more than 500 crore overseas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan beats massive films at the box office, proving Shah Rukh Khan is untouchable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK beats his own film, Pathaan, which had made Rs 250 crore in 5 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan overtakes Sunny Deol's starrer. It had touched Rs 250 crore in 6 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Bhai gets defeated by Jawan as the film collected Rs 250 crore in 7 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer earned Rs 250 crore in 8 days, while Jawan made it on day 4 of the release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's biggest blockbuster is overtaken by Jawan, as the film earned Rs 250 crore in 10 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film made Rs 250 crore in 10 days, while Jawan clocked the number in just 4 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film is overtaken by Jawan, as the biopic of Dutt made Rs 250 crore in 10 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
