Jawan box office collection: SRK film overtakes Pathaan, Gadar 2 to become the fastest to hit Rs 250 crore in India

Jawan is unstoppable at the box office and is creating history each day, it has earned Rs 250 crore in just 4 days and dethroned the biggest blockbusters.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Jawan creates history

Jawan has become the fastest film in India to touch Rs 250 crore in just 4 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan is ruling overseas

Jawan is unstoppable at the box office and has earned more than 500 crore overseas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OG box office king

Jawan beats massive films at the box office, proving Shah Rukh Khan is untouchable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

SRK beats his own film, Pathaan, which had made Rs 250 crore in 5 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

Jawan overtakes Sunny Deol's starrer. It had touched Rs 250 crore in 6 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2

Rocky Bhai gets defeated by Jawan as the film collected Rs 250 crore in 7 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2

Prabhas starrer earned Rs 250 crore in 8 days, while Jawan made it on day 4 of the release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal

Aamir Khan's biggest blockbuster is overtaken by Jawan, as the film earned Rs 250 crore in 10 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film made Rs 250 crore in 10 days, while Jawan clocked the number in just 4 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film is overtaken by Jawan, as the biopic of Dutt made Rs 250 crore in 10 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

