Jawan box office collection WW: Shah Rukh Khan film now chasing Aamir Khan's PK record, needs to beat 7 films to be India's biggest film

Jawan box office collection WW: Shah Rukh Khan film to soon cross the global collections of Aamir Khan's PK. It has to get over Gadar 2 firstSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
In its first week, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is creating one box office record after anotherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has made Rs 667 crores plus worldwide. It is now 10th biggest Indian filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 has made Rs 683.2 crores as gross so far. It is still running in theatresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is now coming for the collections of PK which was Rs 742.3 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Superstar was a huge hit overseas (China) and made Rs 830 crores plus gross WWSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This one was superhit in India and abroad. Film made Rs 858.8 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's thunderous comeback was all emotion and action. It grossed Rs 1042.2 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF 2 has made a staggering Rs 1177. 9 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is still running in some nations. It made Rs 1250.9 crores WWSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2 which made Rs 1742.3 crores is the 2nd highest grossing desi filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's movie made Rs 1942.7 crores a huge part of which came from ChinaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
