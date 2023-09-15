Jawan box office collection WW: Shah Rukh Khan film now chasing Aamir Khan's PK record, needs to beat 7 films to be India's biggest film

Jawan box office collection WW: Shah Rukh Khan film to soon cross the global collections of Aamir Khan's PK. It has to get over Gadar 2 first

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Jawan Box Office

In its first week, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is creating one box office record after another

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Box Office Collection

Jawan has made Rs 667 crores plus worldwide. It is now 10th biggest Indian film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has made Rs 683.2 crores as gross so far. It is still running in theatres

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK

Jawan is now coming for the collections of PK which was Rs 742.3 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar was a huge hit overseas (China) and made Rs 830 crores plus gross WW

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This one was superhit in India and abroad. Film made Rs 858.8 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's thunderous comeback was all emotion and action. It grossed Rs 1042.2 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2

KGF 2 has made a staggering Rs 1177. 9 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR

This film is still running in some nations. It made Rs 1250.9 crores WW

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 which made Rs 1742.3 crores is the 2nd highest grossing desi film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal

Aamir Khan's movie made Rs 1942.7 crores a huge part of which came from China

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 K-Drama thrillers on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT to keep you hooked

 

 Find Out More