Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan continues to roar; hits Rs 50 crore mark on first Friday

Here's the complete day 2 box office report of Jawan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Jawan BO report

Day 2 box office report of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer is out now.

Day 2

Just like day 1, Shah Rukh Khan starrer roared at the box office.

Hits Rs 50 cr mark

As reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan made Rs 50.33 crore on day 2.

Hindi shows

The Hindi version of the film collected Rs 45.21 crore on day 2.

Tamil shows

The Tamil version of Jawan collected Rs 3.39 crore approximately.

Telugu shows

The Telugu version of Atlee directorial made approximately Rs 1.72 crore as reported by the analyst.

Jawan's total collection

If these numbers are true, Jawan's total collection in two days stand at Rs 110.21 crore (Hindi version).

Day 1 report

On day 1, Jawan reportedly made Rs 65 crore from its Hindi version.

India Net Collection

Adding collections from Tamil and Telugu versions, Jawan made Rs 75 crore on day 1 in total.

Worldwide

By the end of day 1, Jawan had made Rs 129.6 crore

Jawan BEATS Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan beat his own record as Jawan became the highest opening day grosser.

Jawan stars

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi - Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameos.

