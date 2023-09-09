Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan continues to roar; hits Rs 50 crore mark on first Friday

Here's the complete day 2 box office report of Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Day 2 box office report of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer is out now.
Just like day 1, Shah Rukh Khan starrer roared at the box office.
As reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan made Rs 50.33 crore on day 2.
The Hindi version of the film collected Rs 45.21 crore on day 2.
The Tamil version of Jawan collected Rs 3.39 crore approximately.
The Telugu version of Atlee directorial made approximately Rs 1.72 crore as reported by the analyst.
If these numbers are true, Jawan's total collection in two days stand at Rs 110.21 crore (Hindi version).
On day 1, Jawan reportedly made Rs 65 crore from its Hindi version.
Adding collections from Tamil and Telugu versions, Jawan made Rs 75 crore on day 1 in total.
By the end of day 1, Jawan had made Rs 129.6 crore
Shah Rukh Khan beat his own record as Jawan became the highest opening day grosser.
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi - Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameos.
