Jawan box office day 10 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film shows no signs of slowing down, pulls in crowds on second Saturday

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan refuses to slow down in making business at the box office.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Jawan

Jawan has been performing phenomenally at the box office since its release on 7th September.

Jawan humongous collection

On opening day it collected Rs 75 crore and on later Saturday it achieved a milestone of highest one day collection earning Rs 80 crore.

Reigning like a king

With every passing day, Jawan is reigning like a king with moviegoers flocking to theaters in masses.

Jawan box office collection

Jawan has so far grossed Rs 410.88 crore in India within 9 days of its theatrical run.

Jawan day 10

On day 10 the film shows no sign of slowing down as it manages to pull the crowd on the second weekend.

Jawan box office day 10 early estimates

Jawan box office day 10 early estimates state the film will make a business of Rs 32 crore.

Jawan day 10 advance booking

The film has already banked Rs 10 crore from Jawan day 10 advance booking.

Tickets sold

The film has made a sale of over 3.40 lakh tickets, exclusive of spot bookings.

Monstrous Saturday

Shah Rukh Khan starrer to have a humongous collection on the second Saturday as compared to the working week.

Festive weekend

The festive weekend factor may increase the numbers of Jawan at BO.

