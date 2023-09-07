Jawan Box Office Day One Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee have the 'stars' on their side, reveals celeb astrologer [Exclusive]

Jawan Box Office Day One Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee blessed as main planets are in their favour says celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji [Exclusive]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan looks all set to create history with JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has broken the advance booking records of KGF 2 and will soon overtake PathaanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We asked Pandit Jagannath Guruji about the astrological predictionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Panditji said that number 7 is lucky for Shah Rukh KhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan also came out on January 25, 2023. It also had a 7 connectSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems both Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have good astrological chart nowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Jupiter and Venus of both Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee is strong nowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pandit Jagannath Guruji said Jawan will be a sureshot successSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan are going all out in various Indian citiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The astrologer said that Jawan would recover its budget in no timeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is getting love from many in the South Indian industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
