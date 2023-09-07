Jawan Box Office Day One Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee have the 'stars' on their side, reveals celeb astrologer [Exclusive]

Jawan Box Office Day One Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee blessed as main planets are in their favour says celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji [Exclusive]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jawan Tsunami

Shah Rukh Khan looks all set to create history with Jawan

Jawan breaks records

Jawan has broken the advance booking records of KGF 2 and will soon overtake Pathaan

Jawan's success

We asked Pandit Jagannath Guruji about the astrological prediction

Luck factor for Jawan

Panditji said that number 7 is lucky for Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan factor

Pathaan also came out on January 25, 2023. It also had a 7 connect

Good time for Shah Rukh Khan

It seems both Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have good astrological chart now

SRK and Atlee's planets for Jawan

It seems Jupiter and Venus of both Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee is strong now

Jawan to be a huge hit

Pandit Jagannath Guruji said Jawan will be a sureshot success

SRK mania powers Jawan

Fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan are going all out in various Indian cities

Jawan to recover costs

The astrologer said that Jawan would recover its budget in no time

New record for SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is getting love from many in the South Indian industry

