Jawan Box Office records so far: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film to cross Rs 500 crores in four days?

Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film is breaking all records set by Hindi films; trade experts are now waiting to see if it crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in flat four to five days

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jawan Day One: Advances exceed Pathaan

It is SRK Vs SRK. Jawan has sold 1.1 million tickets as compared to Pathaan's 1.08

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Day One Box Office Report

As per Sacnilk Entertainment, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Pre Sales

It is being said that it has made Rs 68 crores plus from advances already

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Box Office Day One: New record

Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner expected to have Rs 70 crores plus nett on day one

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Box Office Overseas

Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee movie to make Rs 40 crores plus from overseas markets

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan in elite league

It is in the club of movies like RRR, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Box Office Prediction

The movie might make Rs 150 crores worldwide on day one

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Box Office New Record

Some bullish trade experts feel that Rs 400 -450 crore mark might be crossed in the weekend only

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Jawan create a new record

If Jawan makes Rs 500 crores in five days, the trade will erupt with celebrations

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Mania

Shows started as early as 5 am in some areas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan in Kerala

It is having a huge release in Kerala with support from Thalapathy fans

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan team

The movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Setupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

