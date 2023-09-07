Jawan Box Office records so far: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film to cross Rs 500 crores in four days?

Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film is breaking all records set by Hindi films; trade experts are now waiting to see if it crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in flat four to five daysSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
It is SRK Vs SRK. Jawan has sold 1.1 million tickets as compared to Pathaan's 1.08Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk Entertainment, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore markSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being said that it has made Rs 68 crores plus from advances alreadySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner expected to have Rs 70 crores plus nett on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee movie to make Rs 40 crores plus from overseas marketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is in the club of movies like RRR, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie might make Rs 150 crores worldwide on day oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Some bullish trade experts feel that Rs 400 -450 crore mark might be crossed in the weekend onlySource: Bollywoodlife.com
If Jawan makes Rs 500 crores in five days, the trade will erupt with celebrationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shows started as early as 5 am in some areasSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is having a huge release in Kerala with support from Thalapathy fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Setupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and othersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
