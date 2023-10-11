Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner makes THIS sum from Mumbai alone; a quick recap of records

Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner in top five of movies which made maximum money from Mumbai city alone; check out other records

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Jawan box office

Jawan has created a record for Bollywood amassing over Rs 1117.3 crores at the global box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan footfalls

The movie has been watched by 3.6 crore people in India

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office collection

You will be surprised to know how much it made just from Mumbai city

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan Mumbai collection

The film made Rs 130 crores from Mumbai

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan is in the top five of Mumbai list

The films ahead of Jawan are Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Pathaan and Tanhaji

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan's another record

Chaleya from Jawan has touched 100 million streams on Spotify. It is fastest Indian song to do so

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan makes big money

It seems Jawan producers have made clean profits of Rs 750 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan in the UK

It has made a sum of 3.5 million pounds in the UK

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan and Pathaan in the US

Shah Rukh Khan is the only star with two USD 15 million films in 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Win-won for all

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have plans for Jawan 2 if the script is right

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Tendulkar: Top 10 stunning pictures prove camera loves Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter

 

 Find Out More