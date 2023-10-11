Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner makes THIS sum from Mumbai alone; a quick recap of records

Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner in top five of movies which made maximum money from Mumbai city alone; check out other recordsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Jawan has created a record for Bollywood amassing over Rs 1117.3 crores at the global box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has been watched by 3.6 crore people in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You will be surprised to know how much it made just from Mumbai citySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film made Rs 130 crores from MumbaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The films ahead of Jawan are Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Pathaan and TanhajiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Chaleya from Jawan has touched 100 million streams on Spotify. It is fastest Indian song to do soSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Jawan producers have made clean profits of Rs 750 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has made a sum of 3.5 million pounds in the UKSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is the only star with two USD 15 million films in 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have plans for Jawan 2 if the script is rightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!