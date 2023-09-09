Jawan box office weekend collection to beat Pathaan, KGF 2, Gadar 2 with highest three day record?

Jawan will surpass the records and numbers of top three-day weekend record for Hindi films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film Jawan directed by Atlee released on September 7.
Jawan became a blockbuster and fans are going gaga over the film's storyline and plot.
There are high chances that Jawan will take over the top 3 Hindi weekends including Gadar 2, Pathaan, and KGF 2.
SRK's latest action entertainer is shattering all pre-existing opening-day records.
Jawan earned 75 crores on the opening day in India.
SRK and Nayanthara's film Jawan raked in 56 crores on day 2 in India.
The movie will supposedly take a high jump of Rs 65 crore on day 3 in India. With that calculation, SRK's film is expected to score Rs. 190 crores in the first 3 days in India itself.
SRK's film collected Rs. 161 crores in 3 days.
Yash's film collected Rs. 143.64 crores in 3 days.
Sunny Deol's film collected Rs. 134.88 crores in 3 days.
