Jawan, Brahmastra and more Top 12 Indian movies with top notch visual effects

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Jawan displays stunning VFX during action-packed sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra showcases mesmerizing visual effects in its mystical narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR has impressive use of VFX to create historical grandeur and action sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali known for its epic scale and captivating VFX in a fictional historical world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad offers eerie and immersive visual effects in a dark fantasy setting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhediya presents captivating VFX in a story surrounding werewolves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eega known for its inventive use of VFX to portray a man reincarnated as a housefly seeking revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivaay showcases high-quality VFX in its thrilling adventure sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krrish features impressive VFX in a superhero narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ra.One known for its cutting-edge VFX to bring a video game villain into reality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 3 uses top-notch VFX in high-speed action sequences involving bikes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2.0 known for its groundbreaking visual effects, especially in the depiction of robotic characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt dazzles like a true diva at the Red Sea Film Festival

 

 Find Out More