Jawan, Brahmastra and more Top 12 Indian movies with top notch visual effects
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Jawan displays stunning VFX during action-packed sequences.
Brahmastra showcases mesmerizing visual effects in its mystical narrative.
RRR has impressive use of VFX to create historical grandeur and action sequences.
Baahubali known for its epic scale and captivating VFX in a fictional historical world.
Tumbbad offers eerie and immersive visual effects in a dark fantasy setting.
Bhediya presents captivating VFX in a story surrounding werewolves.
Eega known for its inventive use of VFX to portray a man reincarnated as a housefly seeking revenge.
Shivaay showcases high-quality VFX in its thrilling adventure sequences.
Krrish features impressive VFX in a superhero narrative.
Ra.One known for its cutting-edge VFX to bring a video game villain into reality.
Dhoom 3 uses top-notch VFX in high-speed action sequences involving bikes.
2.0 known for its groundbreaking visual effects, especially in the depiction of robotic characters.
