Jawan breaks Gadar 2 advance booking record, check how many tickets are sold so far

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is getting bigger each day and on to shatter all records.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Jawan mania

Jawan mania is just 2 days away and the hype is real as the film releases on 7th September 2023.

Jawan advance booking

Jawan advance booking is unstoppable and breaking records at the box office already.

Jawan breaks Gadar 2 advance booking record

Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks Gadar 2 record of advance booking with 2 days more left for the release.

Gadar 2 advance booking

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 made a business of Rs 18.5 crore in advance booking.

Jawan advance booking collection

Jawan has so far collected Rs 21.14 crore from the advance booking.

Tickets sell

Jawan has made a remarkable record selling over 7 lakh tickets.

Hindi tickets sold

6,75,735 tickets sold in the Hindi 2D market, along with an extra 13,268 tickets for IMAX screenings.

Tamil tickets sold

In the Tamil market, it has seen 28,945 tickets sold.

Telugu tickets sold

In the Telugu market, 24,010 tickets have been sold.

Total tickets sold

In total, the film has sold 741,958 tickets.

Jawan release

The action extravaganza will open in cinemas on 7th September 2023.

