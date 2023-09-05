Jawan breaks Gadar 2 advance booking record, check how many tickets are sold so far

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is getting bigger each day and on to shatter all records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Jawan mania is just 2 days away and the hype is real as the film releases on 7th September 2023.
Jawan advance booking is unstoppable and breaking records at the box office already.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks Gadar 2 record of advance booking with 2 days more left for the release.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 made a business of Rs 18.5 crore in advance booking.
Jawan has so far collected Rs 21.14 crore from the advance booking.
Jawan has made a remarkable record selling over 7 lakh tickets.
6,75,735 tickets sold in the Hindi 2D market, along with an extra 13,268 tickets for IMAX screenings.
In the Tamil market, it has seen 28,945 tickets sold.
In the Telugu market, 24,010 tickets have been sold.
In total, the film has sold 741,958 tickets.
The action extravaganza will open in cinemas on 7th September 2023.
