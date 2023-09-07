Jawan cast: Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, THESE 10 actors play important roles

Here's a list of stars who are a part of Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is seen in dual role - Azad and Vikram Rathore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress plays a tough police officer Narmada Rai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi plays Kalee the powerful villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The comedian plays cop Nayanthara's teammate. But there is a twist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TV actress plays the role of Kaveri Amma. She adopts Azad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt plays cop Madhavan Naik - Shah Rukh Khan's senior.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyamani plays the role of Lakshmi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya Malhotra plays Dr Eeram who has been wrongly framed and sent to jail.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Girija Oak plays the role of Ishkra, she is one of the girls of Azad's army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leher Khan plays Kalki in the film. A dead farmer's daughter who is out to seek revenge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya plays 'techie' Helena. She is also one of the girls of Azad's team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaliyah Qureishi is also among the girl gang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
