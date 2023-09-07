Jawan cast: Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, THESE 10 actors play important roles

Here's a list of stars who are a part of Jawan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is seen in dual role - Azad and Vikram Rathore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

The actress plays a tough police officer Narmada Rai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi plays Kalee the powerful villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunil Grover

The comedian plays cop Nayanthara's teammate. But there is a twist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ridhi Dogra

The TV actress plays the role of Kaveri Amma. She adopts Azad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt plays cop Madhavan Naik - Shah Rukh Khan's senior.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyamani

Priyamani plays the role of Lakshmi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra plays Dr Eeram who has been wrongly framed and sent to jail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Girija Oak

Girija Oak plays the role of Ishkra, she is one of the girls of Azad's army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leher Khan

Leher Khan plays Kalki in the film. A dead farmer's daughter who is out to seek revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya plays 'techie' Helena. She is also one of the girls of Azad's team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaliyah Qureishi

Aaliyah Qureishi is also among the girl gang.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film to clock highest opening day of all time 

 

 Find Out More