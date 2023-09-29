Jawan crosses 1000 crore mark: Here's how much will go to Atlee, Shah Rukh, Red Chillies and others

Jawan is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. Here is the breakdown of revenue sharing between lead actors, producers, exhibitors and distributors.

Shivani Pawaskar

Jawan toofan

The film is about to beat Pathaan's worldwide gross collection soon.

Jawan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has done a business of Rs 1022 crores in all languages.

Revenue sharing

Let's have a look at who gets what from the Rs 1000 crore and growing business.

Shah Rukh Khan paychque for Jawan

If reports are anything to go by, he has reportedly charged Rs 100 crore for the movie apart from other profit shares.

SRK's profit share

As per a report in Hindustan Times, lead actors often take a share of the percentage in the profits apart from other revenues such as music rights, satellite rights and digital rights.

SRK's profit-sharing percentage

Giving an example, Galaxy Cinema CEO shares lead stars can take 5 percent share.

Jawan producer's share of profits

Girish Johar tells HT, a producer's share is placed between 45 to 50 percent of the nett box office collection. The figure may vary depending on the contract of each movie.

Jawan exhibitor's share in profits

Galaxy Cinema CEO Rashmikant Balodia claims that exhibitors can get 30 percent of the share while Girish puts the figure around 37 to 38 percent.

Jawan distributor's share

Rashmikant reveals that the distributors per movie get a share of 15 to 20 percent of the total box office collection.

Jawan rough distribution of the share

Giving a simpler calculation, Johar explained out of Rs 100 (ticket price) Rs 25 is for the entertainment tax. Rs 75 is divided between distributor and exhibitor in two halves.

More calculation

From that share, the distributor takes 10 percent and the rest goes to the producer. Out of the producers' share, the lead actor takes another percentage.

Director's take 

While the director's share wasn't mentioned, as per media reports, Atlee took home Rs 30 crore for directing Jawan. It is said that the figure is less than what he usually charges. 

