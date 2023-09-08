Jawan Day 2 advance booking: Another Rs 50 crore box office collection on a non holiday?

Jawan has minted a historical collection of day 1 and is expected to earn a whopping amount on second day as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been roaring since day 1 of its release and is being considered a blockbuster already.
Jawan pens history becoming the biggest opener of Bollywood of all time.
The film has minted Rs 75 crore nett in India including Rs 65 crore from the Hindi belt and Rs 5 crore each from the Tamil and Telugu markets.
Atlee directorial's worldwide opening day collection stands at Rs 150 crore which is the highest than any Bollywood film.
Jawan is now expected to earn a whopping on the second day which is Friday, a non-holiday.
Citing opening day box office collection and advance booking, the film is expected to earn over Rs 50 crore on 8th September.
Reportedly, Jawan has already sold tickets worth Rs 22 crore for day 2 which excludes spot booking.
The actioner has already entered Rs 100 crore club worldwide and it will be a cake walk to enter the club in India in 2 days.
Jawan release has seen moviegoers flocking to theaters in masses and Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating the release like a festival.
Jawan is a full-package massy entertainer with action, drama, romance, and everything that the audience wants in a film.
The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi is directed by Atlee and background music is by Anirudh Ravichander.
