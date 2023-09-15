Jawan: Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and others share interesting stories of working with Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan is ruling the box office and here is what the star cast has said about the success press conferenceSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan thanked Deepika for playing Aishwarya. He said “Deepika thought she is doing a small role but we fooled her and she did a main character”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika revealed she agreed to Jawan because of her love for SRK and mentioned that she is always there for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi reveals he never goes on sets with preparation and always finds ways to say dialogues. He even listens to songs to lift up his mood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee who directed Jawan says he takes things from his sister, wife, and mom and just replicates them in the form of dialoguesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Together Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are god's blessings of loveSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan thanks Vijay Sethupathi for making him a way better actor. He learned a lot from Vijay when he did both Hindi and Tamil scenes together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee narrated Jawan story to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri when people were struggling with Covid 19 pandemic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee says Shah Rukh Khan is the man behind Jawan. He was very particular about Vijay’s role as he wanted a strong villain and directed Anirudh to give strong background music for every character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya Malhotra says Shah Rukh Khan is an awesome soul and treated them as his co-stars and not as young actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Grover says his dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan came true.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leher Khan revealed behind the scenes conversation with SRK were real fun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
