Jawan: Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and others share interesting stories of working with Shah Rukh Khan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan thanked Deepika for playing Aishwarya. He said “Deepika thought she is doing a small role but we fooled her and she did a main character”

Deepika Padukone

Deepika revealed she agreed to Jawan because of her love for SRK and mentioned that she is always there for him.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi reveals he never goes on sets with preparation and always finds ways to say dialogues. He even listens to songs to lift up his mood.

Atlee

Atlee who directed Jawan says he takes things from his sister, wife, and mom and just replicates them in the form of dialogues

Atlee on SRK and DP pair

Together Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are god's blessings of love

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Vijay Sethupathi for making him a way better actor. He learned a lot from Vijay when he did both Hindi and Tamil scenes together.

Atlee narrated Jawan during COVID times

Atlee narrated Jawan story to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri when people were struggling with Covid 19 pandemic.

Man Behind Jawan

Atlee says Shah Rukh Khan is the man behind Jawan. He was very particular about Vijay’s role as he wanted a strong villain and directed Anirudh to give strong background music for every character.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra says Shah Rukh Khan is an awesome soul and treated them as his co-stars and not as young actors.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover says his dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan came true.

Leher Khan

Leher Khan revealed behind the scenes conversation with SRK were real fun.

