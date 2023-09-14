Jawan director Atlee, Jailer maker Nelson and other South Indian directors' educational qualifications

Jawan director Atlee, SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam to more South Indian ace directors and their educational qualifications will leave you stunned.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Atlee

Jawan director graduated in B.Sc. Visual Communication.

Mani Ratnam

He graduated in commerce and did a Master of Business Administration in finance.

SS Rajamouli

He finished his intermediate second year, but could not pursue any formal education courses.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

He majored in fashion technology and completed his MBA.

Nelson Dilipkumar

Jailer director holds a degree in visual communication.

Hemanth M Rao

He is an engineering graduate.

Shankar

He has a diploma in mechanical engineering.

Pawan Kumar

He quit his engineering degree in Bangalore to pursue filmmaking.

Vetrimaaran

He studied English literature in Chennai.

Trivikram Srinivas

He graduated with a B.Sc degree and completed an M.Sc degree course.

