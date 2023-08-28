Jawan director Atlee Kumar: From back-to-back blockbusters to a HIT love story, know all about him

Before you watch Jawan, here are some interesting details about its director Atlee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Atlee began his career in the film industry as an assistant director under renowned director Shankar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee made his directorial debut with Tamil film Raja Rani with Arya and Nayanthara in lead rolesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee's career reached new heights with his action-packed family drama Theri with Thalapathy VijaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee's second collab with Vijay, Mersal, became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films and also gained international recognitionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee continued his successful run with Bigil that received widespread acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee has received several awards and nominations for his outstanding contributions to Tamil cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee Kumar is married to Krishna Priya, whom he met during his college days at SRM Institute of Science and TechnologySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Their love story is a tale of college sweethearts-turned-life partners. They tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the filming of Jawan, Priya gave birth to a boy and Shah Rukh conveyed best wishes to the child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!