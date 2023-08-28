Jawan director Atlee Kumar: From back-to-back blockbusters to a HIT love story, know all about him

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Journey

Atlee began his career in the film industry as an assistant director under renowned director Shankar.

Breakthrough

Atlee made his directorial debut with Tamil film Raja Rani with Arya and Nayanthara in lead roles

Collaboration with Vijay

Atlee's career reached new heights with his action-packed family drama Theri with Thalapathy Vijay

Blockbuster Mersal

Atlee's second collab with Vijay, Mersal, became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films and also gained international recognition

Bigil and Master

Atlee continued his successful run with Bigil that received widespread acclaim.

Awards and Accolade

Atlee has received several awards and nominations for his outstanding contributions to Tamil cinema.

Love Story

Atlee Kumar is married to Krishna Priya, whom he met during his college days at SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Happy Marriage

Their love story is a tale of college sweethearts-turned-life partners. They tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Junior Atlee

During the filming of Jawan, Priya gave birth to a boy and Shah Rukh conveyed best wishes to the child.

