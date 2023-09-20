Jawan director Atlee net worth, salary and more interesting facts

At 36, Atlee is one of the most popular and successful filmmakers in Indian cinema.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Worked as Assistant director

At 19, Atlee began working as an AD on filmmaker S Shankar’s films including Rajinikanth’s Enthiran and Nanban.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directorial debut

Atlee made his debut with Nayanthara-starrer Raja Rani which collected over Rs 80 crore and became a super hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular films

The filmmaker went on to make several popular Tamil films including Theri, Mersal and Bigil; all of them were superhits at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood debut with Jawan

Atlee made his Hindi film debut with the pan-India film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

100% Success ratio

Atlee is amongst those few Indian filmmakers who have a 100% success ratio at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hefty fee

Following the success of his films, Atlee reportedly charges Rs 52 crore for his directorial venture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fee for Jawan

For Shah Rukh Khan, the filmmaker reduced his fee to reportedly Rs 30 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest grossing film

Jawan is Atlee’s highest grossing film till date. The film has collected over Rs 883.68 crore globally and is still running successfully in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Net worth in 2023

As of June 1, 2023, Atlee’s net worth stood at $5 million, making him one of the wealthiest filmmakers in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upcoming films

Atlee is reportedly in talks with Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay for his next film. The director also has plans to direct Vijay and SRK together in a film soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most-watched Hindi web series of 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

 

 Find Out More