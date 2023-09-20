Jawan director Atlee net worth, salary and more interesting facts

At 36, Atlee is one of the most popular and successful filmmakers in Indian cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
At 19, Atlee began working as an AD on filmmaker S Shankar’s films including Rajinikanth’s Enthiran and Nanban.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee made his debut with Nayanthara-starrer Raja Rani which collected over Rs 80 crore and became a super hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The filmmaker went on to make several popular Tamil films including Theri, Mersal and Bigil; all of them were superhits at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee made his Hindi film debut with the pan-India film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee is amongst those few Indian filmmakers who have a 100% success ratio at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following the success of his films, Atlee reportedly charges Rs 52 crore for his directorial venture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Shah Rukh Khan, the filmmaker reduced his fee to reportedly Rs 30 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is Atlee’s highest grossing film till date. The film has collected over Rs 883.68 crore globally and is still running successfully in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As of June 1, 2023, Atlee’s net worth stood at $5 million, making him one of the wealthiest filmmakers in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee is reportedly in talks with Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay for his next film. The director also has plans to direct Vijay and SRK together in a film soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
