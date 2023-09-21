Jawan director Atlee and other top Indian filmmakers with 100% box office success rate

Birthday boy Atlee is one of those few Indian directors who enjoy a 100% success rate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
With Jawan, the director has successfully secured his 100% success rate at the Indian box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director has so far directed 5 films including Raja Rani, Theri, Bigil, Mersal and Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, Jawan has set the global box office on fire and is set to emerge as one of the highest grossing Indian films ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the box office collection of Jawan set to cross Rs 1000 crore, the filmmaker has established himself as one of the leading directors in the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Other than Atlee, the RRR filmmaker enjoys a 100% success rate at the box office and has given some of the highest grossing Indian films ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan has helmed 7 films in his directorial career and all of them have been declared hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director behind films like 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju has never delivered a flop in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The filmmaker whose next film Devara stars Jr NTR in the lead, has given all hits in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The man behind LCU, Lokesh has directed 4 superhit films in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Siddharth Anand are amongst the few Indian filmmakers with top box office collections in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
