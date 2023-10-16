Jawan diva Deepika Padukone flaunts her toned back in a backless top

Deepika Padukone knows how to make heads turn for all the right reasons.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

She's got the look

Deepika always steps out in style and never fails to impress.

Casual and chic

Deepika was spotted in Bandra on Monday night dressed in a black top and jeans.

The gorgeous tresses

She looked perfect with her hair open and flowing freely.

Flaunting her sexy back

The actress flaunted her toned back on the backless top.

Classy and sensual

Deepika has a knack for looking sensual without even trying.

Effortlessly stylish

Fans are always in awe of her style which is so effortless.

Jawan star

The actress recently impressed with her performance in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

The Daredevil cop

Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again as the lady cop, Shakti Shetty

Fighter star

She also has another action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Here to rule

Deepika is one of the most successful actresses in India and is in no mood to leave her Numero uno position.

Thanks For Reading!

