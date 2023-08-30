Jawan diva Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna: South Indian actresses taking Bollywood by storm

These actresses are beauties with brains and are much in demand in Bollywood as well.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Aug 30, 2023

Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar of South cinema is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Jawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress had a successful debut in the Hindi entertainment industry with The Family Man 2 and since then is bagging back-to-back projects.

Rashmika Mandanna

After her hit film Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika debuted in Bollywood with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Now she is all set to play Ranbir Kapoor's wife in Animal.

Priyamani

Known for her song in Chennai Express and her role in The Family Man, Priyamani will be seen with SRK in Jawan and with Ajay Devgn in Maidaan.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah gained recognition with Baahubali and has impressed audiences with OTT appearances. She's also making headlines for her relationship with Vijay Varma.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty, known for her role in Baahubali, has marked her presence in Bollywood as well.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, hailing from the South, has made a significant impact in the Hindi film industry.

Shriya Saran

Shriya not only won the hearts of the Tollywood audience but also secured numerous roles in Bollywood. Her role in the Drishyam series has proven to be a super hit.

