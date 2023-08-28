Jawan diva Priyamani's inspiring weight loss and fitness journey

Here's how Priyamani lost her weightSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Priyamani is one of the renowned actresses in the South industry and garnered much popularity after featuring in The Family Man.
The Jawan actress once weighed over 65 kgs shed extra kilos and became fit.
Here's how Priyamani turned from fat to fit.
The actress went on a crash diet and started eating boiled food and scrambled eggs.
She continued eating boiled vegetables and eggs for several days.
Priyamani strictly follows a healthy diet.
She eats dinner early and prefers brown rice and some dal.
Apart from a healthy diet she also worked out to stay fit.
The actress was body shamed and was said that she looks big, she looks fat, and all nasty things.
Priyamani lost a few kilos and loves herself the way she is.
She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
