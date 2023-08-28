Jawan diva Priyamani's inspiring weight loss and fitness journey

Here's how Priyamani lost her weight

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Priyamani

Priyamani is one of the renowned actresses in the South industry and garnered much popularity after featuring in The Family Man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyamani lost weight

The Jawan actress once weighed over 65 kgs shed extra kilos and became fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyamani’s weight loss journey

Here’s how Priyamani turned from fat to fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash diet

The actress went on a crash diet and started eating boiled food and scrambled eggs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boiled food

She continued eating boiled vegetables and eggs for several days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Healthy diet

Priyamani strictly follows a healthy diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dinner

She eats dinner early and prefers brown rice and some dal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workout

Apart from a healthy diet she also worked out to stay fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Body Shamed

The actress was body shamed and was said that she looks big, she looks fat, and all nasty things.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love yourself

Priyamani lost a few kilos and loves herself the way she is.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyamani next project

She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, TOP 12 celebs who played daredevil cops in movies

 

 Find Out More