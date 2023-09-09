Jawan filmmaker Atlee to Anurag Basu: 7 directors who had a cameo in their own films

Jawan filmmaker Atlee to Anurag Basu: 7 directors who had a cameo in their own filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Director Atlee was seen grooving to Zinda Banda track in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhur Bhandarkar played himself in Fashion wherein he was looking to find a model to cast for his next film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Ayan Mukerji was seen in the song Badtameez Dil in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghai has always made cameos in his films. In Taal, he was seen listening to music with headphones on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Anurag Basu played the role of Yamraj in Ludo which premiered on Netflix in 2020.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ace filmmaker Farah Khan made a special appearance in Om Shanti Om in 2007.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Yash Chopra was seen in the opening credits with his wife Pamela Chopra in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
