Jawan filmmaker Atlee to Anurag Basu: 7 directors who had a cameo in their own films

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Atlee in Jawan

Director Atlee was seen grooving to Zinda Banda track in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Madhur Bhandarkar in Fashion

Madhur Bhandarkar played himself in Fashion wherein he was looking to find a model to cast for his next film.

Ayan Mukerji in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Director Ayan Mukerji was seen in the song Badtameez Dil in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Subhash Ghai in Taal

Ghai has always made cameos in his films. In Taal, he was seen listening to music with headphones on.

Anurag Basu in Ludo

Director Anurag Basu played the role of Yamraj in Ludo which premiered on Netflix in 2020.

Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om

Ace filmmaker Farah Khan made a special appearance in Om Shanti Om in 2007.

Yash Chopra in Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Director Yash Chopra was seen in the opening credits with his wife Pamela Chopra in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

