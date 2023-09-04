Jawan FIRST Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan shines in this physically challenging film with manic energy

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan movie's first review is now out. Check it out here...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

SRK returns 

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to wreak havoc at the box office again. 

Jawan review 

Movie critic Umair Sandhu has shared his review of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie. 

Justice to SRK

The critic claims Jawan is the perfect vehicle that does justice to SRK's talent. 

Main plot

SRK has found a story and a character to tell the audience, claims the critic. 

SRK mania 

The superstar has fans everywhere and SRK has found the right recipe to serve the manic energy. 

SRK's big challenge 

Umair Sandhu claims SRK has done a great job in this physically challenging movie. 

Jawan release date 

In three days, Jawan will be out in theatres. It's releasing on 7th September. 

Star cast 

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and more.  

Jawan director 

Atlee manifested working with SRK 13 years ago. And it's finally happening. 

Five stars?

In the past, there have been doubts raised about the reviewer's take on films

Caution

We urge readers to not make decision to watch Jawan solely based on this review.

