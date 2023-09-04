Jawan FIRST Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan shines in this physically challenging film with manic energy

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan movie's first review is now out. Check it out here...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is all set to wreak havoc at the box office again.
Movie critic Umair Sandhu has shared his review of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie.
The critic claims Jawan is the perfect vehicle that does justice to SRK's talent.
SRK has found a story and a character to tell the audience, claims the critic.
The superstar has fans everywhere and SRK has found the right recipe to serve the manic energy.
Umair Sandhu claims SRK has done a great job in this physically challenging movie.
In three days, Jawan will be out in theatres. It's releasing on 7th September.
Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and more.
Atlee manifested working with SRK 13 years ago. And it's finally happening.
In the past, there have been doubts raised about the reviewer's take on films
We urge readers to not make decision to watch Jawan solely based on this review.
