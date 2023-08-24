Jawan FIRST Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara new movie is filled with awe inspiring moments

Jawan release is just around the corner. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer movie by Atlee has received an amazing response from Censor Board. Check more deets...

Jawan Mania

Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with an action thriller movie on 7th September. Fans are super excited about the same.

Jawan First review

As per a person named Syed Irfan Ahmad, the Shah Rukh Khan movie has got an amazing response from the Censor Board.

Censor loves Jawan 

The movie has got a huge positive response from the censor team, claims Syed Irfan in his tweet, reports Filmibeat. 

Box office report

He also says that Jawan is all set to create a Tsunami at the box office on 7th September. 

Jawan experience 

The X (formerly Twitter) user also claims that Jawan has many goosebumps-inducing moments. 

Changes in Jawan 

As per Bollywood Hungama, CBFC had asked Jawan makers to make 7 changes. 

Gory visuals

It is said that the makers have been asked to reduce and remove the scenes of suicide and beheaded bodies. 

Run time of Jawan

The Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara movie is 169 minutes and 18 seconds long. After cuts, it will be 169 minutes and 14 seconds long. 

Jawan advance booking 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer is doing great business in the US. As per the latest report, Jawan is likely to make Rs 50 crores overseas.  

Electrifying chemistry 

Shah Rukh Khan has teamed up with Nayanthara for the first time. They have a palpable chemistry. It's surely gonna add up. 

Music bonanza 

Anirudh Ravichander is a maestro when it comes to music. Jawan's soundtrack is another kicker to look forward to. 

