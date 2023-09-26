Jawan, Gadar 2 and more most profitable Bollywood films of 2023

Take a look at the movies that made most profitable business this yearSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is currently ruling box office and has so far collected Rs 566.08 crore in India and counting.
According to Koimoi here is the list of most profitable films of 2023 based on ROI and profit percentage.
As per Koimoi the calculation is made on the equation Collections – Budget = ROI and ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
The Kerala Story is a super duper hit with lifetime collection of Rs 238.27 crore, ROI Rs 208.27 crore and ROI% 694.23.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is also a super-duper hit with a collection of Rs 523.50 crore, ROI 448.5 crore and ROI% 598.
Oppenheimer is Super hit with a collection of Rs 129 crore in India, ROI Rs 84 crore and ROI% 186.66.
Fast X is also Super Hit with a collection of Rs 108.83 crore in India, ROI 68.83 crore and ROI% 172.07.
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was Hit with a collection of Rs 120 crore in India, ROI 70 crore and ROI% 140.
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is a Hit with a collection of Rs 150 crore, ROI 85 crore and ROI% 130.76.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is also a hit with a collection of Rs 543.23 crore, ROI 293.22 crore, and ROI% 117.28.
