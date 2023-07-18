Jawan, Gadar 2 and more new movies that can break Pathaan box office records
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11 and can be a box office hit.
Akshay Kumar can give a good comeback with OMG 2.
SRK is back with Jawan on September 7, 2023.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is all set for a December release.
Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha will release soon.
Prabhas' film Salaar is set to release on September 28, 2023.
KGF3 reportedly can release in Decemeber 2023.
Tiger Shroff's Ganpath will release on 20 October 2023.
Tiger 3 is set to release on November 10, 2023.
Pushpa 2 reportedly can release on December 122, this year.
After Shahrukh Khan's blockbuster movie Pathaan, we can definitely say that Bollywood is back on track.
Just like Pathaan, there are many Bollywood movies that will be released soon.
