Jawan, Gadar 2 and more Top 10 most profitable movies of 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
The Kerala Story made at a budget of Rs 30 crore earned Rs 238.87 crore making a profit of 694.23%.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 made a 600.66% profit at a budget of Rs 75 crore earning Rs 525 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oppenheimer cost Rs 45 crore to release in Hindi and collected Rs 129 crore. The profit of the film was 188.66%.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rs 40 crore was spent to release Fast X in Hindi and earned Rs 108.83 crore making a profit of 172.07%.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail made for Rs 20 crore collected Rs 51.93 crore, meaning the profit was Rs 159.65%.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One cost Rs 50 crore in Hindi and earned Rs 120 crore. This means the profit was 140%.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 had 130.76% after being made at a budget of Rs 65 crore and earning Rs 150 crore at BO.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan budget was Rs 250 crore and collected Rs 543.22 crore which means 117.28% was profit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rs 15 crore was spent to release Leo in Hindi and it earned Rs 32.21 crore. The profit was 114.73 %.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan enjoys a 113.47% profit as it was made at a budget of Rs 300 crore and earned Rs 640.42 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood action films that are ripped off from South Indian movies
Find Out More