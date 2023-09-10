Jawan, Gadar 2 and other Bollywood hit films in 2023 that made it a great year at the movies

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the latest entry on the coveted list.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Jawan - A super hit

SRK's Jawan has become a blockbuster in just three days of release. The film has crossed Rs 350 crore gross.

Pathaan

SRK-Deepika Padukone's film earned Rs. 543 crores in India.

Satya Prem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's love story left audiences impressed. The film collected Rs. 117.24 crores worldwide.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's film was loved by the masses. The movie has grossed 173 crores.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's starrer film became an instant hit. It has earned Rs. 150 crores nett.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's action-thriller film broke all the records at the BO. The film has minted Rs. 512.35 crore in total.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal's film added a refreshing touch to a love story. The film collected Rs. 104.76 crores worldwide.

The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma's film managed to earn Rs. 242 crores and became a blockbuster. The film earned Rs. 303.97 crore worldwide.

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmaan Khurrana's film won millions of hearts due to his exceptional acting chops. The film has earned Rs. 1.40 crores in India.

