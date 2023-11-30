Jawan, Gadar 2 and other Top 10 most popular Indian theatrical releases of 2023
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
As per IMDb, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is at the top of the list of most popular Indian movies (theatrical) of 2023. It is also the highest grossing film of the year.
The second on the list is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that released in January 2023. The action thriller also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt also turned out to be a commercial hit. It is on the third spot on this list.
Thalapathy Vijay's movie Leo that made more than Rs 600 crore is on fourth spot. There was a lot of debate over its box office numbers.
Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 created great buzz despite clash with Gadar 2. The film is fifth on the list.
Rajinikanth's Jailer is among the highest grossing South Indian films of the year. It theatrical release received a great response and is on sixth spot.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 that is the second highest grossing Bollywood film of the year is on the seventh spot. The movie made more than Rs 500 crore at the box office.
The Kerala Story was controversial in nature but it did get a great response upon its release. The movie has taken up the eight spot.
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry worked wonders for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The romantic-comedy is on the ninth spot.
Ajay Devgn's Bholaa has taken up the tenth spot. The film may have been popular but it was a box office dud.
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is not on the list as it is procured as per the data collected of the films that released from January 1 to November 6.
It remains to be seen if Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie Animal joins this list or not.
