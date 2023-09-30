Jawan, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2: Check Top 10 highest grossing Hindi movies of all time

Jawan beats Pathaan, Gadar 2 and these biggest blockbusters to become the number one Hindi grossing film so far. Take a look at the complete list.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Jawan ranks number one

Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film and beats these massive blockbusters.

Jawan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's film has so far earned 1043 at the box office around the globe.

Jawan earns Rs 587 at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan's film is unstoppable even on the 23rd day of its release, and its total is 587 crore at the box office in India.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is the second-highest Hindi-grossing film, with Rs 524.80 crore at the box office.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's film is the third highest grossing film after Jawan and Gadar 2 and made Rs 524.53 crore at the box office.

Baahubali 2

Prabhas earned 510.99 crore at the box office and marked 4th rank in the top 10 Hindi-grossing films.

KGF 2

Yash starrer marked 435.33 crore and is in the 5th position.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's film had earned 374.43 crore and gained 6th rank.

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starrer was Sanjay Dutt's biopic and made 342.57 crore.

PK

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film had collected 340.80 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film is in the ninth position with a collection of 339.16 crore at the box office.

Bajrangi Bhaijan

Kabir Khan's directorial created a huge impact, starring superstar Salman Khan. It earned 320.34 crore at the box office and is in the 10th position.

