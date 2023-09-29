Jawan, Gadar 2 Chandramukhi 2 and more box office collection latest update

Here is a box office compilation of all the latest released movies as per sacnilk reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s film has made an amazing business of Rs 581.9 crore in India and Rs 1040 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s action movie has earned Rs 524.75 crore in India and Rs 684.75 crore at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut starrer released on 28th September has collected Rs 7.5 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boyapti Srinu’s directorial Telugu movie released on 28th September has collected Rs 11.5 crore in India and Rs 16.5 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comedy flick Fukrey 3 released on 28th September has earned Rs 8.82 crore at domestic and at the global box office Rs 12.4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War released on 28th September opened with Rs 1.3 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal’s film released on 22nd September has earned Rs 5.17 crore at domestic box office and Rs 6.1 crore across worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty’s film released on 22nd September has only collected Rs 1.84 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana’s film released on 25th August has collected Rs 104.86 crore in India and total worldwide collection is Rs 140 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s movie has earned Rs 47.98 crore in India and Rs 74.5 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
