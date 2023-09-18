Jawan, Gadar 2 have put box office pressure on Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and these other Bollywood actors

Jawan and Gadar 2 have set the box office bar really high!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
The year 2023 has been tremendous for Shah Rukh Khan as his two films - Pathaan and Jawan became major box office success.
Shah Rukh Khan broke all the records as Pathaan emerged as the Highest grossing Hindi film in domestic market. It is at the top.
Months later, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 brought a tsunami at the box office.
By the end of its 38th day, Gadar 2 is now the second highest grossing film of the year. SRK and Sunny Deol have surely added the BO pressure on THESE stars.
Vicky Kaushal has The Great Indian Family releasing on September 22. The buzz for Jawan is still high. Will Vicky Kaushal be able to pull the audience to his film? Let's wait and watch.
After Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan, now all eyes are on Salman Khan's starrer Tiger 3. Will the Dabangg Khan be able to match up to the records set by SRK and Sunny Deol?
Akshay Kumar who has been going through a dull period had decent success with OMG 2. He next has Mission Raniganj releasing on 6 October 2023.
Another major release this year is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film will release in December. Given that box office bars are set so high, it remains to be seen RK beats any record or not.
The Greek God of Bollywood has some high-budget films in the pipeline including Fighter. Given his stardom, will Hrithik taste success again at BO?
Prabhas tasted failure with his last release Adipurush. His next release is Kalki 2898 AD. Will Prabhas be able to make the tables turn?
Prabhas also has Salaar coming up. The film was supposed to release in September but got postponed. The advance bookings had got everyone excited.
The Dhakaad girl has many films releasing soon including Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and more.
