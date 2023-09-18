Jawan, Gadar 2 have put box office pressure on Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and these other Bollywood actors

Jawan and Gadar 2 have set the box office bar really high!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan in the lead

The year 2023 has been tremendous for Shah Rukh Khan as his two films - Pathaan and Jawan became major box office success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan broke all the records

Shah Rukh Khan broke all the records as Pathaan emerged as the Highest grossing Hindi film in domestic market. It is at the top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol followed

Months later, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 brought a tsunami at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Second highest grossing film

By the end of its 38th day, Gadar 2 is now the second highest grossing film of the year. SRK and Sunny Deol have surely added the BO pressure on THESE stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has The Great Indian Family releasing on September 22. The buzz for Jawan is still high. Will Vicky Kaushal be able to pull the audience to his film? Let's wait and watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

After Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan, now all eyes are on Salman Khan's starrer Tiger 3. Will the Dabangg Khan be able to match up to the records set by SRK and Sunny Deol?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar who has been going through a dull period had decent success with OMG 2. He next has Mission Raniganj releasing on 6 October 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Another major release this year is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film will release in December. Given that box office bars are set so high, it remains to be seen RK beats any record or not.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of Bollywood has some high-budget films in the pipeline including Fighter. Given his stardom, will Hrithik taste success again at BO?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

Prabhas tasted failure with his last release Adipurush. His next release is Kalki 2898 AD. Will Prabhas be able to make the tables turn?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas with Salaar

Prabhas also has Salaar coming up. The film was supposed to release in September but got postponed. The advance bookings had got everyone excited.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

The Dhakaad girl has many films releasing soon including Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pranali Rathod, Arjun Bijlani and other TV stars who are ardent devotees of Ganpati bappa

 

 Find Out More