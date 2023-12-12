Jawan, Gadar 2 join Barbie, Oppenheimer in Most searched movies on Google 2023 list
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
2023 saw many box office hits. Bollywood and Hollywood churned out some of the biggest hits of the decade.
Here's a list of films that were most searched on Google worldwide.
As per the list shared by Google, Barbie is the most searched movie of the year 2023. Margot Robbie starrer clashed with Oppenheimer but made massive money.
The second on the list is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy. It's about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who designed atomic bomb.
The third on the list is Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan. The film helmed by Atlee made more than Rs 1000 crores worldwide.
Sound of Freedom is a crime thriller that released in July 2023. The movie is the fourth most searched film of the year.
John Wick: Chapter 4 has taken up the fifth spot. There was tremendous buzz around this movie starring Keanu Reeves. It is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
James Cameron's movie Avatar: The Way of Water is on the sixth spot. The movie is now available on Disney+Hotstar.
Everything Everywhere All at Once that won an Academy Award 2023 for Best Picture is seventh most searched movie of the year worldwide.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 made waves globally. It has taken up the eighth spot on the list. The film is now on Zee5.
Michael B Jordan's Creed III that released in March 2023 is on the ninth spot.
Shah Rukh Khan's second movie that is on the list is Pathaan. The movie that released in January has taken up the tenth spot. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
