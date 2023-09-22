After Jawan and Gadar 2, Tiger 3, Dunki, Animal to make 2023 B-Town's best year EVER

Trade expert Atul Mohan has posted that Bollywood has made Rs 2750 crores so far. With biggies coming up in November and December, is the Hindi film industry going to beat Tollywood and Kollywood

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Bollywood's best ever year 2023

Trade expert Atul Mohan has posted on X that Bollywood has already made Rs 2750 crores plus in 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made Rs 907.54 GBOC so far

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan set the tone for 2023 with Rs 1,050.30 crores GBOC

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol proved he is still a force as Gadar 2 made Rs 521 crores

Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is expected to take opening of Rs 30 crores

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal should take minimum Rs 15 crores opening

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff and his action films have separate fan base

Dunki

Trade experts feel Dunki will take minimum Rs 50 crores opening

Fukrey 3

This movie should do minimum Rs 100 crores business

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur promises a good film in December 2023

Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj also looks quite promising

