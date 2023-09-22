After Jawan and Gadar 2, Tiger 3, Dunki, Animal to make 2023 B-Town's best year EVER

Trade expert Atul Mohan has posted that Bollywood has made Rs 2750 crores so far. With biggies coming up in November and December, is the Hindi film industry going to beat Tollywood and Kollywood

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023