After Jawan and Gadar 2, Tiger 3, Dunki, Animal to make 2023 B-Town's best year EVER

Trade expert Atul Mohan has posted that Bollywood has made Rs 2750 crores so far. With biggies coming up in November and December, is the Hindi film industry going to beat Tollywood and KollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Trade expert Atul Mohan has posted on X that Bollywood has already made Rs 2750 crores plus in 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made Rs 907.54 GBOC so farSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan set the tone for 2023 with Rs 1,050.30 crores GBOCSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol proved he is still a force as Gadar 2 made Rs 521 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is expected to take opening of Rs 30 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal should take minimum Rs 15 crores openingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff and his action films have separate fan baseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Trade experts feel Dunki will take minimum Rs 50 crores openingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie should do minimum Rs 100 crores businessSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur promises a good film in December 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj also looks quite promisingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
