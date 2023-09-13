Jawan global box office collection: 6 days, 600 crores!

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
By now, it has been proved that Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie is a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its first Tuesday, Jawan did a good business at the box office. The film made approximately Rs 26.50 crore approximately as per Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With this, the total collection of the film goes to Rs 345.58 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In six days, Jawan has touched the mark of Rs 600 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the official numbers shared by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan made Rs 574.89 crore by day 5, i.e, first Monday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adding the day 6 numbers, Jawan's total global box office collection is reported to have gone past Rs 600 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's movie created history as it made Rs 100 crore for 4 consecutive days straight post release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie that also had Deepika Padukone's cameo broke Pathaan's record and turned out to be highest opening day grosser ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan also became the fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 300 crore club with its domestic collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another new record set by Jawan is that it is the highest single day grosser as it touched almost Rs 80 crore mark on its fourth day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
First Wednesday numbers are crucial as it marks the end of first week of Jawan at the BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Truly, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is the king of the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!