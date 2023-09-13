Jawan global box office collection: 6 days, 600 crores!

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Jawan is a BLOCKBUSTER hit

By now, it has been proved that Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie is a blockbuster hit.

Jawan BO - day 6

On its first Tuesday, Jawan did a good business at the box office. The film made approximately Rs 26.50 crore approximately as per Sacnilk.com.

Jawan BO - Total India collection

With this, the total collection of the film goes to Rs 345.58 crore in India.

Jawan BO - Overseas business

In six days, Jawan has touched the mark of Rs 600 crores at the box office.

Jawan BO Day 5 - Overseas business

As per the official numbers shared by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan made Rs 574.89 crore by day 5, i.e, first Monday.

Jawan BO - Worldwide collection

Adding the day 6 numbers, Jawan's total global box office collection is reported to have gone past Rs 600 crore mark.

Jawan creates history

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's movie created history as it made Rs 100 crore for 4 consecutive days straight post release.

Jawan BEATS Pathaan

The movie that also had Deepika Padukone's cameo broke Pathaan's record and turned out to be highest opening day grosser ever.

Jawan - The fastest

Jawan also became the fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 300 crore club with its domestic collection.

Jawan - Highest Single Day collection

Another new record set by Jawan is that it is the highest single day grosser as it touched almost Rs 80 crore mark on its fourth day.

Jawan BO - Wednesday numbers crucial

First Wednesday numbers are crucial as it marks the end of first week of Jawan at the BO.

Bow down to King Khan

Truly, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is the king of the box office.

