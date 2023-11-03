Jawan, Indian, A Wednesday and more: Top 10 Indian Vigilante Movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv and more OTT

As fans get excited for Indian 2 coming in 2024 and Jawan on Netflix, here is a look at the best Indian vigilante films on OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023