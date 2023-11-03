Jawan, Indian, A Wednesday and more: Top 10 Indian Vigilante Movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv and more OTT

As fans get excited for Indian 2 coming in 2024 and Jawan on Netflix, here is a look at the best Indian vigilante films on OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is now available on Netflix

Indian

This Kamal Haasan and S Shankar movie was a blockbuster. It is on Prime Video

A Wednesday

Naseeruddin Shah is superb in A Wednesday which is on Netflix

Narasimha Naidu

Nandamuri Balakrishna is in revenge mode in this movie. It is on Jio Cinema

Mersal

Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal is there on Disney + Hotstar

Janatha Garage

This Jr NTR and Koratala Siva vigilante film is on Hotstar

Ungli

This multi-starrer film is there on Netflix

Anniyan

This is hands down the best Indian vigilante film ever made as per IMDB

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

This Vikramaditya Motwane film has aged really well. It is on Hotstar

Ramana

This AR Murugadoss movie is there on Sun NXT

