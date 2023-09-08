Jawan, Jailer, and more movies and web series to watch on OTT and in theaters this weekend

Here is a list of new web series and movies to binge watch this wekeedn

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is finally released in theaters on 7th September so book you tickets before it's sold out.

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s latest released Jailer is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Nun 2

In a mood to watch horror then book tickets for The Nun 2

Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays transgender in Haddi now streaming on Zee 5.

Kushi

Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s heartwarming romance drama Kushi in your nearest theater.

The Little Mermaid

Wish to watch an animated movie then watch The Little Mermaid on Disney+ Hotstar.

Scam 2003

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is now streaming on Sony Liv.

I am Groot season 2

I love with MCU character Groot then watch the second season of I am Groot on Disney+ Hotstar.

Friday Night Plan

Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Friday Night Plan is now streaming on Netflix.

Burning Body

Burning Body is a mystery murder mini web series streaming on Netflix.

