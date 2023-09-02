Jawan, Jailer and more: New movies, web series releasing on September 7 in theatres and OTT

September 7 is going to be a busy day thanks to these new releases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's second big film of 2023, Jawan is releasing on September 7 in theatres.

Big release

Shah Rukh Khan's film that also stars Nayanthara and others is the biggest release of September.

Jailer

Rajinikanth's movie will release on OTT on this date. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Sooner than expected

Jailer is releasing on OTT much sooner than expected.

Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's revenge drama will release on Zee5.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Telugu film starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty will make it to the theatres on September 7.

The Nun II

The horror film will release in theatres.

Dear Child

The thriller web series will release on Netflix.

Virgin River S5

The first episode of season 5 of Virgin River will also release on Thursday, i.e., September 7.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

The animated film around our favourite Kung Fu Panda will make it to Netflix.

Gamera Rebirth

The Japanese animated film will be available on Netflix from September 7.

Top Boy Season 3

The next season of Top Boy starring Ashley Walters and Kano will release on Netflix.

