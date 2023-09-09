Jawan, Jailer and more: Non-friday releases that brought a storm at the box office

Pathaan is also on this list. Check it out!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie released on a Thursday and broke all the box office records.
Rajinikanth's film released on August 10, i.e., Thursday. It is among the highest grossing Tamil films ever.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan released on a Wednesday and crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the Worldwide box office.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's latest film also released on a Thursday and made good money.
Starring Yash, KGF 2 hit the theatres on Thursday and we all know about the box office storm that followed.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film also did not release on a Friday and raked in approx Rs 18 crore on day 1.
Rajinikanth's 2.0 that released on a Thursday remains to be among the top highest grossers ever.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film released on the occasion of Eid that fell on a Thursday. It is one of the highest grossing films.
Salman Khan's Sultan released on 6 July 2016. It was a Wednesday. Sultan broke many box office records.
Raees released on 25th January 2017. It was a Wednesday but Raees did wonders thanks to the holiday.
Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil clashed with Raees but both the films did well.
Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath released on 26th January 2012 that fell on a Thursday. The film is among the highest grossers in Hrithik Roshan's filmography.
