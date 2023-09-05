Jawan, Jailer and other Top 10 films with highest advance tickets sold

Indian movies with highest sale of tickets in advance bookingSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Rajinikanth’s Jailer reportedly sold 9 lakh tickets according to Indian Express reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is 2 days away from release and the film has sold over 7 lakhs tickets in advance booking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: The Conclusion had sold 6.15 lakh tickets ahead of the release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s recent movie Pathaan’s advance ticket sale was recorded at 5.56 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
5.15 lakh tickets were booked in advance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Advance booking of War was 4.10 tickets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan starrer booked 3.46 tickets in advance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 reportedly sold 3 lakh tickets in advance booking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s film sold over 3 lakhs tickets in advance booking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2.5 lakh tickets for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s movie were booked in advance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
