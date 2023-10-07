Jawan joins Gadar 2 and more in the TOP 5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone starrer Jawan has become one of the most profitable films of the year.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Jawan success 

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie has done a business of Rs 1103.27 crores worldwide. Let's check its position on the list of the most profitable films. 

The Kerala Story budget 

Adah Sharma starrer is at the top with a budget of Rs 30 crore. 

The Kerala Story collection 

The film collected Rs 238.27 crores at the box office. 

The Kerala Story ROI 

The film earned a profit of Rs 208.27 crores. 

The Kerala Story ROI% 

When calculated in percentage it is 694.23 more than the investment. 

Gadar 2 budget 

The most loved movie is placed 2nd. As per Koimoi.com, the Sunny Deol movie was made on a budget of Rs 75 crores. 

Gadar 2 collection 

The Ameesha Patel starrer new movie minted Rs 524.75 crores so far. 

Gadar 2 ROI 

The Utkarsh Sharma film made a profit of Rs 449.75 crores.

Gadar 2 ROI% 

Simrat Kaur starrer movie has a profit percentage of 599.66. 

OMG 2 budget 

OMG 2 is at number 3. As per reports, Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie was made on a budget of Rs 65 crores.

OMG 2 collections 

The Akshay Kumar movie earned Rs 150 crores. 

OMG 2 ROI 

The return on investment is Rs 85 crores. 

OMG 2 ROI% 

In percentage, the business made a profit of 130.76.

Pathaan budget 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie is placed fourth on the list. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 250 crores. 

Pathaan collection 

It earned Rs 543.22 crores in India.  

Pathaan ROI 

The profit made is Rs 293.22 crores.  

Pathaan ROI% 

Deepika Padukone starrer movie has a profit percentage of 117.28. 

Jawan budget 

As per reports, Jawan's budget is said to be around Rs 300 crores.

Jawan collection 

The new movie so far has earned Rs 619.92 crores. It is still running in theatres. 

Jawan ROI 

The returns made so far are Rs 319.92 crores. 

Jawan ROI%

The profit percent to date is about 106.64. And with that, Jawan is placed fifth on the list. 

