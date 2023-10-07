Jawan joins Gadar 2 and more in the TOP 5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone starrer Jawan has become one of the most profitable films of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie has done a business of Rs 1103.27 crores worldwide. Let's check its position on the list of the most profitable films.
Adah Sharma starrer is at the top with a budget of Rs 30 crore.
The film collected Rs 238.27 crores at the box office.
The film earned a profit of Rs 208.27 crores.
When calculated in percentage it is 694.23 more than the investment.
The most loved movie is placed 2nd. As per Koimoi.com, the Sunny Deol movie was made on a budget of Rs 75 crores.
The Ameesha Patel starrer new movie minted Rs 524.75 crores so far.
The Utkarsh Sharma film made a profit of Rs 449.75 crores.
Simrat Kaur starrer movie has a profit percentage of 599.66.
OMG 2 is at number 3. As per reports, Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie was made on a budget of Rs 65 crores.
The Akshay Kumar movie earned Rs 150 crores.
The return on investment is Rs 85 crores.
In percentage, the business made a profit of 130.76.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie is placed fourth on the list. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 250 crores.
It earned Rs 543.22 crores in India.
The profit made is Rs 293.22 crores.
Deepika Padukone starrer movie has a profit percentage of 117.28.
As per reports, Jawan's budget is said to be around Rs 300 crores.
The new movie so far has earned Rs 619.92 crores. It is still running in theatres.
The returns made so far are Rs 319.92 crores.
The profit percent to date is about 106.64. And with that, Jawan is placed fifth on the list.
