Top 10 Indian movies that guarantee box office storm in 2023

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release on September 7, 2023.

Leo is set to release on October 19, 2023.

Rajinikanth's Jailer will release on August 10, 2023.

Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar will release on August 11, 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

King Of Kotha will release on August 25, 2023 and will have Dulquer Salmaan.

Salaar starring Prabhas will release on September 28, 2023.

Tiger 3 will release on November 10, 2023.

Jigarthanda Double X will release on November 12, 2023.

Captain Miller will release at the end of 2023.

2023 has not been a great year for films.

These movies can keep us optimistic.

