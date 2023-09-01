Jawan, Leo and more Top 12 Hindi and South blockbuster new movies unloading in next 4 months

The upcoming months of 2023 are going to be high on entertainment thanks to these films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie that releases on September 7 is touted to be his second biggest release of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' film is expected to release on September 28. But reports suggest that it may get postponed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 will release in November and prove to be the Diwali dhamaka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's action drama is releasing on December 1. Fans are quite excited to see him in rugged and fierce avatar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan's film is expected to end 2023 with a bang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Leo is going to release on October 19, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Rescue starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others is expected to release on October 5, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff's movie is expected to release on October 20.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal's movie Sam Bahadur is expected to release on December 1, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra's film Yodha is going to release on December 15, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush' movie releases on December 15, 2023. His look has left everyone intrigued.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar's family entertainer is expected to release on September 22, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
