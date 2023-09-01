Jawan, Leo and more Top 12 Hindi and South blockbuster new movies unloading in next 4 months

The upcoming months of 2023 are going to be high on entertainment thanks to these films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's movie that releases on September 7 is touted to be his second biggest release of 2023.

Salaar

Prabhas' film is expected to release on September 28. But reports suggest that it may get postponed.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 will release in November and prove to be the Diwali dhamaka.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's action drama is releasing on December 1. Fans are quite excited to see him in rugged and fierce avatar.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan's film is expected to end 2023 with a bang.

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Leo is going to release on October 19, 2023.

The Great Indian Rescue

The Great Indian Rescue starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others is expected to release on October 5, 2023.

Ganapath: Part 1

Tiger Shroff's movie is expected to release on October 20.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal's movie Sam Bahadur is expected to release on December 1, 2023.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra's film Yodha is going to release on December 15, 2023.

Captain Miller

Dhanush' movie releases on December 15, 2023. His look has left everyone intrigued.

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar's family entertainer is expected to release on September 22, 2023.

