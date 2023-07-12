Jawan, Leo, Salaar and more: Top 12 Indian films that had unprecedented pre-release buzz

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue has driven fans crazy. The movie coming in September is seeing huge hype all over.

Salaar

The month of September can be a monstrous one if Salaar clicks with the audience. The hype is huge.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is seeing excellent organic buzz. The opening numbers might surprise people.

Leo

Before Tiger 3, it is Thalapathy and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo that is driving netizens crazy

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 coming in November 2023 is one of the most trending films on social media.

Pathaan

One of the most monstrous successes ever, Pathaan had immense noise over the Bhagwa bikini scenes of Besharam Rang.

The Kerala Story

The dark content of The Kerala Story worked well. The film was a hot topic everywhere.

Adipurush

Adipurush also had excellent buzz on ground and on social media but the film tanked.

The Kashmir Files

The controversial content gave The Kashmir Files a lot of media coverage. The film did superb business.

Brahmastra

The organic buzz for Brahmastra was very good. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia's movie got a great opening.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the hyped movies of 2022. It saw very good advance bookings.

Padmavaat

In 2018, Padmaavat was in the news because of the controversy of the Karni Sena.

