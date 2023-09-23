Jawan makes another record, becomes third highest grossing Indian film to achieve this feat

Jawan is unstoppable at the worldwide box office and it has made a new new record in Australian market.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Jawan achieve new milestone

Jawan sets a new record as it becomes the third Indian highest-grossing Indian film at the Australian box office.

Jawan collection at Australian box office

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has crossed 4 million dollar mark in the country.

Pathaan

On number 1 position is SRK’s Pathaan with a collection of over 4.7 million dollars.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 is placed second with 4.5 million dollars.

Jawan

Jawan ranked third will be able to beat Pathaan and Prabhas starrer Baahubai 2?

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has grossed A$ 3.6 million.

KGF Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has grossed A$ 3.45 million.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat has reportedly grossed Rs A$ 3.16 million.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has collected A$ 2.63 million at the Australian box office.

Sanju

Biographic film on Sanjay Dutt grossed A$ 2.41 million.

PK

PK has grossed A$ 2.11 million at the Australian box office.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 reportedly grossed A$ 1.75 million.

