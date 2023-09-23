Jawan makes another record, becomes third highest grossing Indian film to achieve this feat

Jawan is unstoppable at the worldwide box office and it has made a new new record in Australian market.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Jawan sets a new record as it becomes the third Indian highest-grossing Indian film at the Australian box office.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer has crossed 4 million dollar mark in the country.
On number 1 position is SRK's Pathaan with a collection of over 4.7 million dollars.
Baahubali 2 is placed second with 4.5 million dollars.
Jawan ranked third will be able to beat Pathaan and Prabhas starrer Baahubai 2?
SS Rajamouli's RRR has grossed A$ 3.6 million.
Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has grossed A$ 3.45 million.
Padmaavat has reportedly grossed Rs A$ 3.16 million.
Aamir Khan's Dangal has collected A$ 2.63 million at the Australian box office.
Biographic film on Sanjay Dutt grossed A$ 2.41 million.
PK has grossed A$ 2.11 million at the Australian box office.
Dhoom 3 reportedly grossed A$ 1.75 million.
