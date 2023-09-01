Jawan Mania: Shah Rukh Khan film facing hate from certain Bollywood camp?

Jawan advance booking: Viral posts on X about upcoming action film leaves netizens shocked.

Sep 01, 2023

Jawan box office rampage

Shah Rukh Khan looks all set to beat the opening day records of Pathaan with Jawan



Jawan thunder

It seems Jawan has already sold one lakh tickets in advance bookings across theatres.



SRK fans on a high

Shah Rukh Khan fans determined to make Jawan a bigger success than Pathaan.



SRK fans livid

Some posts on X are going viral. As per some social media handles, some B-Town folks are bitching about Jawan.



Shocking truth

Shah Rukh Khan fans dismayed to read that top filmmaker, actress and young star are part of the alleged group.



SRK's hidden haters

It seems not one but several such groups have been created on Bollywood Whatsapp.



Guessing game

Needless to say, fans of SRK and Bollywood buffs are trying to guess who could be behind this!



Shahdom Rules

Some of the posts on X have described the target of conversation as a Resurgent Star.



Is it SRK?

Many feel that Resurgent Star tag is for Shah Rukh Khan.



Jawan mania

On Reddit, a person posted on how the success of Jawan might force B-Town to raise level of action films.



Unbothered king

As we know, SRK is not someone to be bothered by such gossip and blinds.



